BETTENDORF -- Funeral services to celebrate the life of Laverne D. Fowler, 96, of Bettendorf, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. The family will greet friends from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the mortuary. Burial will follow in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Laverne Doris Agnew was born on October 24, 1923, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Durr) Agnew. Following her graduation from Council Bluffs High School and moving to Davenport, she married Carl L. Fowler in July of 1946 in Davenport. In earlier years, she worked a split shift as a telephone operator in Council Bluffs. During her shift break of sometimes 3 hours, she would grab a quick bite to eat and then would frequient the nickel (5 cent) movie house across the street keeping up on all the movies of the day. After moving to Davenport, she worked many years as a bus driver for the Bettendorf Public School System. Mostly, she enjoyed being a homemaker, and Mom.