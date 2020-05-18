Laverne F. Ziegler

A drive through visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday May 20, 2020, at Faith Walk World Outreach Center 1450 Avenue of the Cities, Silvis. Funeral services will be live streamed at approximately 11:15 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/

Vern was born on November 24, 1924, on the family farm in Port Byron, Ill., the son of Roy and Mary (Fulscher) Ziegler. He grew up in East Moline. He graduated from UTHS class of 1942, received his Bachelor's Degree from Augustana College, Rock Island, in 1949 and his Master's from the University of Iowa in 1957. He married Joyce Parkes on April 28, 1950, in Rock Island, just celebrating their 70th anniversary. Vern worked 37 years in the Moline Schools as a teacher and principal of McKinley, Coal Valley, Jane Addams, Jefferson, BlackHawk and Willard, retiring in 1986. He enjoyed pheasant hunting, traveling, and reading. He and his wife were world travelers, having taken 21 cruises. Vern and Joyce even obtained their private pilots' licenses in 1975.