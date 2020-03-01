June 16, 1947-February 27, 2020

DAVENPORT -- A private family graveside service will take place at a later date at the Rock Island National Cemetery for Laverne W. Mayers Jr. Laverne, 72, of Davenport, who passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Laverne was born on June 16, 1947, in Davenport, the son of Laverne and Mable (Hoeper) Mayers. He married Peggy Escamilla on October 1, 1996, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on January 21, 2007. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a postal carrier. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era.

Survivors include his sister; Pamela (Charles) Merrian of Davenport, brothers; Robert Mayers of Davenport and James (Jean) Ryan of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sisters; Melissa Confer ad Carol Ann Ruhl.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.