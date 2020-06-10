× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 30, 1928-June 6, 2020

DAVENPORT -- LaVon S. “Bonnie” Davis, 92, a resident of Davenport, Iowa, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

She was born in Mediapolis, Iowa, on April 30, 1928, the daughter of Paul and Frances Margaret (Sorber) Jones. She was united in marriage to Richard L. Davis in Kirksville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 10, 2015.

Bonnie was a devoted wife & homemaker who enjoyed antiques, Puss & Boots collectibles, attending flea markets and garage sales, the companionship of her Pekingese dogs and her beloved family.