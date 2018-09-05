LaVonne F. Prochaska

September 2, 2018
MILAN — LaVonne Frances Frana Prochaska, daughter of Alice and Raymond, the oldest of six children, was born in northeast Iowa in March 1942.
LaVonne passed away in her home on Sunday September 2, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by three sons, infant James, Jason James and James Harold. Survivors include her husband, James; daughter and son-in-law, Frana and Dzevat “Jack” Beciri, and grandson Vael. Visitation will be held at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, on Thursday September 6, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ambrose, Milan, on Friday September 7, at 10 a.m. Immediately following burial services in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island, a luncheon will be served at Jim's Knoxville Tap in Milan. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Saint Ambrose Parish Milan and/or Jordan Catholic School Rock Island.
LaVonne graduated from Marycrest College with her BSN in nursing. She received her master's in public health administration from Western Illinois University. She worked for three years as an ER nurse at Lutheran Hospital. She then became the director of nursing at Rock Island County Health Department where eventually she retired. She developed the Woman's Health Clinic, W.I.C., H.I.V. prevention and education programs for Rock Island County. She was a fearless advocate of community health and life long volunteer for Red Cross. Her legacy includes establishing local hospice and home health programs.
She was a spiritual pillar and oresident of the Legion of Mary at St. Ambrose Parish. She was blessed with 12 loving godchildren. She instilled gratitude and demonstrated grace in us all. Her resilience and ability to see the good in everyone around her positivity influenced every life she touched.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.