LaVonne Stevens

April 25, 1936-July 20, 2020

MAQUOKETA-LaVonne Stevens, 84, of Maquoketa passed away on July 20, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

A private Graveside Service will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Delmar. Dawson Funeral Services is caring for the family at this time.

LaVonne was born on April 25, 1936 in Maquoketa, Iowa to Harry and Margaret (Schmidt) Rubel Sr. She graduated from Maquoketa High School.

On June 16, 1956 she married Earl T. Stevens. She loved being a farmer’s wife and also worked at Farmer Supply in Delmar as a bookkeeper.

LaVonne enjoyed sewing and cooking and helping on the farm. She loved gardening and flowers and especially spending time with her family. She also loved her winters in Florida.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Kim Stevens-Belk of Davenport, granddaughter Rachel Belk of St. Louis, Missouri, sister Karen (Dick) Davison of Maquoketa and brother Harry (Eloise) Rubel Jr. of Otter Creek.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Earl, sisters Donna Merrick and Saverna Siverding.