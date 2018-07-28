July 24, 1949-July 24, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services to celebrate the life of Lawrence M. “Larry” Baum, 69, of Davenport, will be Monday, July 30, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. Visitation will be Monday prior to services, from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial with military graveside services will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Larry died Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Memorials may be made to the King's Harvest N.K.A.S., Davenport.
Lawrence Merwin Baum, was born July 24, 1949, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of Louis M. and Marilyn A. (Morse) Baum. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He married Celia E. Kirby on April 23, 1994. She preceded him in death February 11, 2007.
Larry retired from the Rock Island Arsenal following 32 years of service.
Survivors include his children, Kevin (Angel) Carr, Thomas "Craig" Carr and Melissa Carr, all of Davenport; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his brothers, Gordon (Patricia) Baum, Maryland, and Randall (Judy) Baum, Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Celia.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Larry's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.