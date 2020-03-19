June 17, 1936-March 12, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Lawrence D. Weiss, 83, of Davenport, Iowa, died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.
Lawrence David Weiss was born June 17, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York, to Maurice and Marie (Krulik) Weiss. He graduated from Alleman High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Centenary College of Louisiana and a Master of Fine Arts in Theater Arts from the University of Georgia.
He spent 11 years teaching at various universities. He then worked as a freelance designer for several commercials and designed scenery for Las Vegas performers Vikki Carr, Johnny Cash and Roger Miller.
Larry was the lead show set designer on various projects at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, and Euro-Disneyland. He also supervised show installation at various parks. In the middle of his 12 years at Walt Disney Imagineering, he worked as job captain and show set designer for Korean Heritage Pavilion.
Larry was awarded four “Cindy Awards” for design by the Independent Film Producers of America and served as the Guest Artist in Residence in the Department of Theater Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Survivors include three daughters, Laura Weiss-Lyngaas of Evanston, Illinois, Margaret (Carl) Hernandez of Palmdale, California, and Colleen (Engle) Meredith of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, David Masching of Florida; a niece, Julie Wolfe of Davenport; and nephews, Donald (Kathy) Wolfe Jr. of Rock Island, and Jerry Gross.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Shirley Dalton and Carol Gardener.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.