May 21, 1930-June 12, 2019
DAVENPORT - The world seems a bit less vibrant without this wonderful man. Always willing to give a helping hand, a needed hug, or an encouraging smile. He was always full of laughter and life.
Memorial services for Lawrence E. Sinclair, 89, of Davenport, will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30th, at Koning Chapel at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. to service time in the chapel. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion #26.
Larry and his family were one of the founding members of West Park Presbyterian Church (now New Hope Pres) in the 1960s. He was an Elder, a Deacon, a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and on every committee imaginable. He worked happily and tirelessly with and for his church family. Larry was a volunteer for many organizations including the Area Agency on Aging & Respite.
Lawrence passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport.
Lawrence E. Sinclair was born on May 21, 1930, in Southwest Harbor, Maine, the son of Harvard and Dorothy (Brown) Sinclair. He attended the University of Maine, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Education. Lawrence married Sylvia Ann Webster on July 31, 1950, in Southwest Harbor, Maine. He worked as a Logistics Manager (GS-15) at the Rock Island Arsenal for 28 years, retiring in 1987. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include his children, Jean (Dennie Jamieson) Sinclair of Davenport, Nancy (Dave) Dunston of Wilton, Iowa, son-in-law, Phil Sinclair of Tampa, Fla., grandchildren, Tim (Tina) Dominicus of Davenport, Shaun (Amanda Caes) Dunston of Jacksonville, Fla., Sheena (Tom Jesse) Dunston of Wilton, Iowa, Steven (Candice) Sinclair of Tampa, Fla., great-grandchildren, Kaitlin (Brandon Hazelwood) Dominicus and Emma Dominicus, both of Davenport, Hazen Lawrence Williams of Wilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Sylvia, daughter; Linda Sinclair and sister; Helen Frost.
Memorials may be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church or Ridgecrest Village.
Larry's favorite quote was “If you can't solve a problem, find some humor in it.”
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com