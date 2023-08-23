Lawrence E. "Whitey" Whitehair

February 1, 1938 - August 25, 2023

Graveside services for Lawrence E. "Whitey" Whitehair, 85, of East Moline, Illinois, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mr. Whitehair passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Whitey was born February 1, 1938, in Salem, West Virginia, the son of Frank and Grace Gum Whitehair. He married Ruth Snyder May 17, 1958, in Rock Island, Illinois. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 2008.

Whitey enjoyed spending time with his family and just chilling in his recliner, messing on his phone and cheering on the Cubs.

He kept himself busy building bird houses as his health declined. Whenever the chance allowed he liked to go to the casino and try his luck.

He will be forever missed but never forgotten!!!!

Survivors include his wife, Ruth; children: Terri (Alan) Knobloch, Moline, Illinois, Jody (Greg) Franks, East Moline, Karen (Tracy) Lampe, Colona, Kevin (Shelly) Whitehair, Moline, and Kelly (Mike) Hutchison, Panama City Beach, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings: Gerlean McIntosh and Alan (Jill) Whitehair; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Lois Robertson, Sharon Tubbs, Jean Schomer, Christal, Edward, Howard and Robert Whitehair.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

