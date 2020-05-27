× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 12, 1953-May 24, 2020

EAST MOLINE -- Lawrence J. “Larry” Lerschen, 67, East Moline, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.

Family graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

Larry was born on March 12, 1953, in Moline the son of Clarence and Betty (Chalder) Lerschen. He had worked for Skills Incorporated.

Survivors include his siblings, Harold Lerschen, Moline, John (Jeanne) Lerschen, Viola, Ill., Tom Lerschen, East Moline and Carol Lerschen, East Moline, and nephews and niece, Chris Lerschen, Steve (DeAnna) Lerschen and Audrey Barbee and great nephew and nieces, Kaylee, Keegan and Alex.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

