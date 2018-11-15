December 26, 1946-November 7, 2018
DAVENPORT — Lawrence J. Luten, 71, of Davenport passed away on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Trinity Bettendorf. Services for Mr. Luten will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pentecostal Church of God, Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.
Lawrence was born on December 26, 1946, in Trenton, Tennessee, a son of Carey Luten and Rebecca Burns Luten. He married Barbara Phillips on December 4, 1976, in Waverly, Tennessee. Mr. Luten worked as a custodian at Waverly Central High School, Scotts Bluff Hospital and Clinton High School for many years. He had also worked at Inland Container. He served as assistant pastor at Pentecostal Church of God, Davenport, from 2016 until his death. His ministry also included Turning Point Apostolic Church, Rivers of Life Apostolic Church and True Vine Apostolic Church. He had also served in the Job Corps at age 18.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; children, Lori (Ricky) Taylor, Davenport, Jason (Vernice) Phillips, Davenport, Yevonne (James) Scott, Rock Island, Cle (Libra) Phillips, Denver, Colorado, Jalesa Guinn, Tanizjah Guinn and Timothan Guinn all of Davenport; 18 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Deborah Elzie.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Lesa Carr Harlston; siblings, Haywood, Clyde, Fred, Robert, George, Junior, Merle, Rebecca, Bessie, Emily and Mary.
