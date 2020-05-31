× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 11, 1946- May 26, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Lawrence “Larry” Ernest Barker, 73, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away May 26, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Born on October 11, 1946, to Ernest and Mildred (Lorenz) Barker in Newark, N.J., he graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas, in 1964. He earned his B.S in Public Health from the University of Kentucky. Larry married Janet Etter in Hastings, Mich., on September 5, 1970.

Larry was committed to serving his community. He began working at the Scott County Health Department in 1976, and served as its Director from 1983 until retiring in 2010. He was a member of the Iowa Quad Cities Rotary Club, United Way, and the Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa.

Larry's greatest joy was being with family and friends. He loved attending his grandchildren's' activities. He enjoyed planning family vacations and had a trip planned for him and Janet to complete their visits to all 50 states in celebration of their 50th Wedding Anniversary this fall. He loved God and his church and served them joyfully. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, White Sox, and Kentucky Wildcat fan.