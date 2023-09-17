Lawrence "Larry" Gillhouse

August 20, 1948 - September 7, 2023

Lawrence M. "Larry" Gillhouse, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on September 7, 2023, at Clarissa Cook Hospice. In accordance with his wishes, his body has been donated to the Deeded Body Program at the University of Iowa.

Born on August 20, 1948 in Quincy, Illinois to Robert and Elizabeth (Robinson) Gillhouse, he attended Quincy Senior High School and graduated from the University of Illinois—Champaign-Urbana with a Bachelor's Degree in Architecture. Larry was always actively involved in design, whether it was in screen-printed apparel, national trade shows and exhibits, office layouts for national companies, or, for the past 15-plus years, foodservice design.

Design fascinated him in this world, but the Great Designer, God, was his inspiration and foundation. As an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf, he was always seeking ways to contribute and learn.

Larry is survived by his wife, Janet of 31 years; daughters: Taylor of Brooklyn, NY, C Nelle Barnes (Ron) of Princeton, Illinois, Dr. Norah Toraason (Doug Hearn) of Peru, Illinois; and son, Hiram Toraason of Peoria, Illinois. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren; his brother, David (Maureen) of Englewood, Florida; his sister, Martha (Jim) Niehoff of Redmond, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service to honor Larry will be held on October 7, at 10 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Rd, Bettendorf. A visitation will precede the service at 9, with coffee and donuts provided. Memorial donations may be made to Our Savior's Prayer Walk and Memorial Garden.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff of Genesis Health System, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and Clarissa Cook Hospice Home.