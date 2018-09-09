May 18, 1933-August 23, 2018
DONNA, Texas - Lawrence Schuler, 85, passed on to his heavenly home on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at his home in Donna, Texas.
Lawrence was born to Charles and Nancy Schuler On May 18, 1933, in Girdner, Mo. In 1955, Lawrence married Martha Delp and had 3 children together. In 2000, Lawrence moved to Donna, Texas, where he met Maria Cantu and they were together 18 years.
Lawrence was proceeded in death by his parents, one daughter Lorri Schuler-Jones, Davenport, Iowa, two brothers Henry and Louis, Ava, Mo., two sisters Edna Mae Davis, Ava, Mo and Elvina Richardson, Davenport Iowa.
Lawrence is survived by Martha Schuler, Davenport, Iowa, daughter, Nancy Schuler, Ava, Mo, son Larry Dean, Davenport, Iowa, a sister, Evelyn Pruitt, Topeka Kan., Maria Cantu, Donna, Texas, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at Adventure Christian Community Church, 6509 Northwest Blvd in Davenport on September 22nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.