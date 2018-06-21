February 15, 1945-February 12, 2018
ROCK ISLAND – Lawrence J. (Larry) Tucker was born in Moline on February 15, 1945, the son of Lawrence Tucker and Elsie (Charles) Tucker. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1963 and later from Black Hawk College.
Larry was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in March 1970. He married Gail (Timion) Tucker on April 16, 1966. He was a Logistics Management Specialist for the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 2004.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Rock Island. He served both as a deacon and as an elder. He was a member of the American Legion, a past Master of Moline Masonic Lodge 1014, and a avid Ham Radio Operator and a member of the National Association of Amateur Radio Operators.
He is survived by his wife, Gail, and their three children. Tracy (Lisa) Tucker, Douglas (Ami) Tucker, Lawrence (Jamie) III (Terri) Tucker, and five grandsons. He is also survived by brothers, Ladd (Sarah) and Charles (Deanna), and sister, Lori (Ferdie) Alvarez, with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brother, Lind, and his parents.
Memorial services will be conducted at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Rock Island on Saturday, June 23rd at 10 a.m. with burial at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, on Monday at 10 a.m.