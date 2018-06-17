Lawrence Vogt

January 4, 1944-June 15, 2018
DAVENPORT - Lawrence L. “Larry” Vogt, 74, of Davenport, passed away peacefully Friday, June 15, 2018, at home surrounded by family and friends, after a yearlong battle with stage 4 Mesothelioma.
Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Larry will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Military graveside services will be held at Davenport Memorial Park. His family will greet friends Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center.
Lawrence Lenard Vogt was born January 4, 1944, in Davenport, a son of Gaylen and Virginia (Goethals) Vogt. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1962. He married the love of his life, Theresa “Terry” Owens (or as he would call her “Squirt”) on September 23, 1967, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy and also the Naval Reserves.
Larry was a Sheet Metal Journeyman at Gabrilson Heating and Air Conditioning, retiring after 36 years of service. He prided himself on a job well done and loved being called “L.V.” After a year of retirement, Larry went to work for 12 years at the Handicapped Development Center in maintenance. He absolutely loved to work alongside the staff and the clients held a special place in his heart. He retired from H.D.C. on April 28, 2017, just three days before starting his journey of cancer treatments, where he fought a strong and selfless battle against his disease.
He spent several years coaching both his wife and daughters in softball. He was an avid collector of canes and baseball hats. He enjoyed antiquing and going through flee-markets, always looking for a rare find. He had also enjoyed square dancing and bowling in earlier years.
His faith was solid and his foundation. He ushered Saturday evenings mass at Holy Family for many years. His passions and love for life included, camping, travel, fishing, and golfing-all of which he loved doing equally- “on a good day.” His daughters knew when he would flash that grin, he had just gone and bought a new truck or trailer that he would be “in trouble” for, but that no one could say No to.
He relished time spent drag racing with his son-in-law and his father, Ed. He savored a good game of cards or marbles –“guys against gals” no mercy shown of course.
He was always in the stands for numerous, too many to count, games for the grandkids-volleyball, basketball, baseball, running races, etc. He loved watching them play and you would always hear him cheering from the sidelines. The grandkids always thought they were his favorite.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory and legacy include his wife, Terry (Owens), daughters, Michelle Diehm (Andy), Papillion, Nebraska, Wendy Peterson (Brian), Eldridge, sisters, Jan (Bob) Cruchelow, Joyce (Lynn) Keller, Diane Rissler, Vicki (Gary) Newton; grandchildren Rachel Diehm, Grant Peterson, Charlie Peterson, Jake (Stephanie) Peterson, Mitch (Andrea) Peterson; great-grandchildren Rylee, Peyton, Eli, Brielle and Emmett Peterson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving friends.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Furquan and his team at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics; Genesis Hospice Team nurses Stephanie, Peggy, Maggie, social worker Kim, and Chaplain Jon, for their loving care and support.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Larry's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .