August 29, 1926-July 6, 2018
BETTENDORF – Lea Jones, 91, of Bettendorf passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018, at the Kahl Home in Davenport.
Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline, assisted the family with arrangements. A committal service was held at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Moline. Her life will be celebrated at a family dinner on Sunday, September 2, 2018.
Lea was born August 29, 1926 in Moline, the daughter of William F. and LaVonne O. (Wolfe) McCormick Sr. She attended Rock Island High School, graduating in 1944. In 1948, she married Richard M. “Dick” Jones in Dayton, Ohio. After many loving years together, Dick preceded her in death during May 2004.
During her life, Lea lived in several cities across the U.S. including Tucson, Arizona; Miami, Florida; China Lake, California; St. Clairsville and Cincinnati, Ohio; Littleton, Colorado; and San Diego, California. She worked at Herman Nelson in Moline, the Rock Island Arsenal and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson. She had many dear and wonderful friends, many of whom survive her, and was an avid and thoughtful correspondent.
Surviving family members include her brother, William “Bill” McCormick, Jr., of Moline; nieces, Dawn McCormick, of Kansas City, Missouri, Renee Bollaert Lemburg, of Moline, and Tasha Baron Vallis of Norwood, New Jersey; nephews, Brad McCormick, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Michael Bollaert of Merritt Island, Florida, and Frank “Brad” Baron of Edinboro, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Barbara Baron of Edinboro; and brother-in-law, Archie Jones of Dallas, Texas In addition to her husband and parents, Lea was preceded in death by her beloved son, Craig Jones of Palm Spring, California, and half-sister, Frances “Chickie” Bollaert of Moline.
Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.RaffertyFunerals.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center, www.qcawc.org.