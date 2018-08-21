Leata Nelson

October 30, 1950-August 18, 2018
DAVENPORT — Leata Pearl Nelson, 67, a resident of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 18, 2018. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Keeping with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Memorials may be made to the family.
Leata Pearl Higginbotham was born on October 30, 1950, in Mangum, Oklahoma, a daughter of Paul and Naomi (Key) Higginbotham. She was united in marriage to Ronald Lee Peeples on October 4, 1975. She later married Robert “Corky” Nelson in 1994.
Leata was a ski bunny in her younger years at ski lodges in Michigan. She later was a cook at Chef's Hat and retired as a cook from Genesis East in 2005, a job she truly loved.
Leata enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and collecting angels. She loved to go on road trips with her girls, where she would frequently give the “corn report” (knee high by July). She cherished her grandchildren and the time they spent together. She worked with her sister, Ann, on family genealogy — they enjoyed their time working on that and they loved each other dearly.
Survivors include her daughters, Denise (Scott) Cary, Davenport, Wendy Amor, Rolling Prairie, Indiana; a son, Eric Lewis, Boyne City Michigan; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kacy) Cary, Mitchell Cary, Morgan Vaughn, Emily Vaughn, Kayden Amor, Naomi Amor; a great-grandson, Colton Alcala; sisters, Ann Hooper, Sherwood, Arkansas, Carla Jo Butler, Cabot, Arkansas, and Glenda Pinard, Indianapolis, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bill Amor; her parents; brother, Elmer “Junior” Paul Higginbotham; sister, Erlene Martin; and brother-in-law, Jerry Hooper.
