Lee A. McWilliams

May 6, 1929-June 26, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Lee McWilliams, 89, died Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf.
Lee Alexander McWilliams was born May 6, 1929, in LeClaire, to the late Louis and Olive (Suiter) McWilliams. He was 1947 graduate of LeClaire High School. On September 5, 1951, he marriage Myrle Olson at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Calamus, Iowa, where he was baptized and confirmed on September 12, 1951. Lee served in the Signal Corps of the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed for 40 years at J.I. Case Company, Bettendorf, and retired in 1987.
He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Lee's hobbies were hunting, fishing, traveling, the Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals.
Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 67 years, Myrle; children, Mark (LuAnn) McWilliams, Anamosa, Iowa, Steve McWilliams, DeWitt, Lori Wheelen, Debary, Florida, Becky (John) Hansen and Todd (Karen) McWilliams, DeWitt and Debra McWilliams, Helena, Alabama; grandchildren, Andrea (Heath) Anderson, Christine (Dave) Riddell, Regina (Shannon) Brown, Andrew (Melissa Friddle) Bopes, Amanda (Allen) Ketelsen, Rachael (Chris) O'Donnell, Jessica McWilliams, Jacob McWilliams, Taylor (Matthew) Kilian, Abbey (James) Hurning and Matthew McWilliams; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Kaylee Wheelen, Maverick, Noah and Autumn Brown, McLain Ketelsen, Callahan Hurning and Conner, Zach and Kinley Riddell; a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary and Carol Olson and Vallene Olson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Also preceding Lee in death a granddaughter, Jenni Bopes; brothers, Louis and Joseph; a sister, Olive Knapper and brother-in-law, Dale Olson.
Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, from 4-7 p.m. Friday with a funeral at 11 a.m Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor's choice.
