August 27, 1927-July 11, 2018
WHEATLAND, Iowa — Lee C. Novak, 90 of Wheatland, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday July 11, 2018, at Wheatland Manor. A celebration of life will be held at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence on Sunday July 15 from 1-4 p.m.
Lee was born on August 27, 1927, to Albert Joseph and Kathryn (Stubbe) Novak in Davenpor. He married Joan Forber on July 5, 1952, in Davenport. She died on April 4, 2010.
Lee served his country in the Army in the 101st Airborne in World War II, was a troubleshooter for Les Jones International Harvester for the Midwest, owned Novak Tractor Repair, and worked at the Davenport Soccer Complex. He loved his family and people and had a large sense of humor and a love of life. Lee and his wife ran Spring Rock Trails, providing trail rides for troubled inner-city youth, and he was on the founding committee for antique tractor pulls. He was also involved in the Silver Spurs Saddle Club in Donahue and ran the Spring Rock chuck wagon along with his wife.
Lee is survived by his daughters, Linda (Chris) Berry of Lowden, Iowa, Diana (Greg) Ogle of Juneau, Wisconsin; grandsons, Taylor Berry and Jason and Justin Ogle; brothers, Ray of Davenport and Richard (Liz) of Aurora, Colorado; and countless nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sisters, Ione and Pauline.
