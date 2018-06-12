May 25, 2018
DAVENPORT — Lee “Pat” Hogan 77, a resident of Davenport, passed away Friday, May 25, 2018, at his home. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday June 14, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe- DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. There will be a memorial service at noon. Interment will be in the Hogan family plot at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the BVM Retirement Fund.
Pat was the son of the late LeRoy John “Lee” and Mary Dorothy (Wahlig) Hogan. He was raised by his grandmother, Mrs. George C. Wahlig, and his extended family. He attended Assumption High School and graduated from St. Ambrose College in July 1963.
Pat was in the U.S. Army from August 1964-1966, and later in the Army Reserves. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in August 1970. He worked at Montgomery Elevator (now Kone) as a computer programmer. Pat was a student of history.
He is survived by numerous Hogan and Wahlig cousins.
