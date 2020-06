× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 9, 1948-June 17, 2020

CHESTER, Ill. -- Lee “Scott” Schram, 72, of Chester, Ill., formerly of East Moline, passed away at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Scott was born on February 9, 1948, in Christopher, Illinois, the son of Walter and Dana (Wilson) Schram. He married Susan Clinkenbeard, in December of 1986, in Rock Island, Illinois. Scott was a U.S. Veteran having served during Vietnam, and he was retired from the U.S. Army serving as a recruiter for the Illinois National Guard. He is a member of the Kaskaskia VFW Post #3553, Chester, Alva Courier American Legion Post #487, Chester, Chester Eagles Aerie #3252.

Scott is survived by his loving wife; Susan Schram, of Chester, children; Jason Schram, Christopher Schram, Dana (Roy) Coons, Stephen (Darla) Gordon, Jared (Allison) Gordon, Stephanie Gordon, 15 grandchildren, and 1 great- grandchild.

Mr. Schram was preceded in death by his parents.

It was Scott's wishes for cremation, and a private family service will be held. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, and mailed to the Wilson's Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Steeleville, Illinois 62288.