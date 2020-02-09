July 13, 1927-January 27, 2019

POWELL, Wyo. -- LeGene Smith Vaughn of Powell, WY, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2020. She was 92 years old.

In 2018, she moved to Davenport to live closer to her daughter Nancy. For 23 years, LeGene found purpose using her Iowa State Home Ec degree to prepare Wyoming 4-year-olds for kindergarten. She was a generous, artistic, intelligent and witty woman, a humanitarian who actively tried make this world a better place. She enjoyed learning and challenging herself throughout her life. LeGene loved the outdoors and cherished time spent at the family's Montana cabin.

Memorial services are pending in Wyoming. She is survived by her three children, Nancy (Craig) Foster, Davenport, Iowa; Julie (Miles) Bennett, Buffalo WY; and Jim (Tiea) Vaughn, Aberdeen Wash.; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, and her parents and brother.

In memory of LeGene, you are invited to consider donating to a cause that touched her life:

1) Heart Mountain Interpretive Center (educating visitors on the WWII relocation experiences of Japanese Americans) 1539 Rd 19, Powell WY 83435