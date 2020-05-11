× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 15, 1934-May 9, 2020

MUSCATINE — Leland T. Rector, 86, died peacefully May 9, 2020, at Lutheran Living, Muscatine.

Private graveside ceremonies will be held by the family. Burial will be in Drury-Reynolds Cemetery, Rock Island County, Ill. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Living or a favorite charity. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Leland was born Feb. 15, 1934, to Lonas and Jeanette Rector. He was a life-long resident of the area, growing up in Drury Township, Ill., before moving to Muscatine. He married Rosie J. Coulter on Feb. 26, 1955, in Muscatine. She died in 2006.

Leland proudly served the city of Muscatine on the Muscatine Fire Department beginning as a firefighter in 1956 and retiring in 1989 as an assistant chief. During this time he also worked as a mechanic at Hawk Motors and Ken's Service Center, both in Muscatine.

Leland was a “car guy” who enjoyed working on cars and watching any form of auto racing.

He also was a motorcycle enthusiast. He and Rosie crisscrossed the United States on his BMW. Their motorcycling adventures led them to all 48 continuous United States and parts of Canada.