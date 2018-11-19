May 26, 1935-November 20, 2018
DAVENPORT - A Mass of Christian Burial for Leon E. Saskowski, 83, of Davenport, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division Street, Davenport. Visitation will be at church, Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Foundation. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, assisted his family.
Leon died Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Leon Edward Saskowski was born May 26, 1935, in Cheektowaga, New York, a son of Peter and Florence Saskowski. He served in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to his first wife Josephine Corvaia for over 41 years, before her passing May 23, 2001. He then married Frances K. Toal, April 26, 2003.
Leon graduated from Palmer School of Chiropractic and practiced in Buffalo, New York, before returning to the Quad-Cities to work as a welding engineer with John Deere. He was a talented welder and became a trainer and quality control manager. He enjoyed being a “Snow Bird” living in The Villages, Florida, half the year and cherished his friendships there.
Leon was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Victory. He sang in the choir, served on the Parish Council, and originated the Marriage Encounter program with his first wife.
Survivors include, his wife, Fran Toal and his children; Michael (Amy) Saskowski, Kathy (Matt) Chorzempa, and Matthew (Angie) Saskowski; grandchildren, Jacki (Ben) Hagarty, Alli, Emma, Noah, Abby, Ethan, Justin and Meg; his step-family, Kara (David) Toal-Schneider, Megan Toal, Tamara (Mike) Stankoven, and Jamie (Annie) Toal; 7 step-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Falter, many nieces, nephews and great friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, daughter Kimberly and 4 brothers, Danny, Benny, Sonny and Robert.
