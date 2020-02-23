October 22, 1938- February 19, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Leona Catherine Schipper, 81, of Davenport, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at her home.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Garden Plain Cemetery, Illinois. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at snellzornig.com.

Leona was born October 22, 1938, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Leon and Margaret (Mockemer) Lahmon. She was educated in the Waterloo and Davenport Schools. Leona married George Feldpausch in 1955 in Clinton; she later married Robert Schipper July 29, 1972, in Clinton.

Leona had been employed as a seamstress at Bee's Drapery, Sally's Drapery, Drapery Montage, the Rock Island Bedding Company and the Clinton Garment Factory, she retired in 2001.

She was baptized a Catholic. Leona enjoyed camping, was active with the Boy Scouts of America and was a past commissioner.