Leonard Charles Sloat

COPPELL, Texas - Leonard Charles Sloat, age 76, of Coppell, Texas passed peacefully surrounded by family on August 3, 2023. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, November 12, 2023 from 2-5 p.m., The Overlook Ballroom, 101 W Mississippi Dr, Muscatine, IA 52761.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Berth and is survived by his wife, Tudi (Cook); children: Colonel Lenny Sloat (Camille) of Lansing, Kansas, Heather Poole (Jim) of Muscatine, Iowa, and Tiffany Brookshire (Kevin) of Las Colinas, Texas; grandchildren: Cody, Alex, Chase, Brandon and Olivia; siblings: Lloyd Sloat, David Sloat, Carol Davis, Luana Gredell, and Janet Dispirito.