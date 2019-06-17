September 24, 1922-June 14, 2019
MUSCATINE - Leonard G. Rada, 96, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Ryan Downing will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Muscatine County Honor Guard, Inc.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 27 or the V.F.W. Post 1565. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Leonard was born on September 24, 1922, in Columbus Junction, the son of George and Letha Bergen Rada. He married Dorothy Estabrook on January 18, 1944, in Muscatine. She preceded him in death in 2013.
He was a Project Supervisor for GPC for 22 years before retirement. After retirement, he had a saw sharpening business.
Leonard was a veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II, service in Europe. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 1565 and the American Legion Post 27.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and being a father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Steve Rada and wife, Cindy, of Muscatine; Paulette Johnson and husband, Harold, of Muscatine, and Sharon McLellan and husband, James Aaron, of Unicoi, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Bart Johnson, Jodie Johnson, Chris Rada, Cara Rada, Daniel McLellan, and Julie Kanipe; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry Rada of North Carolina; and one sister, Delores McKenzie of Cedar Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one infant son, Jerry Lee; three brothers, Lyle, Bob, and Walter; and two sisters, Mary and Ruth.