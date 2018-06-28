Leonard P. Cervantes

June 23, 2018
ST. LOUIS — Leonard P. "Lenny" Cervantes, a prominent trial attorney who devoted himself to community service in innumerable ways, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 23, 2018. He died at a legal conference at the Lake of the Ozarks, doing what he loved most: attending seminars about the law, exchanging ideas with colleagues and socializing with many of his oldest and closest friends. He was 69.
Principal in the downtown St. Louis firm of Cervantes and Associates. Lenny represented injured workers, victims and their families. He brought to clients the highest standards of professionalism combined with a deep passion for the law and social justice. The son of a factory worker and grandson of a railroad worker, he was fueled by an abiding compassion for the underdog. His concern for the little guy and the underserved motivated many of his other activities. Lenny was a past president of the Lawyers Association of St. Louis, which represents local trial lawyers, and in 2014 was the recipient of the Award of Honor, the group's highest award in recognition of his outstanding service to the profession and the community. He was secretary of the board of directors of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri (LSEM), which in 2001 honored him with its Special Service Award and in 2004 with its Equal Justice Award. Lenny also served on the board of governors of Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys (MATA); the board of directors of the St. Louis Bar Foundation; and numerous committees of the Missouri Bar and the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis (BAMSL). In 2002, BAMSL presented him with its first Trial Lawyer Public Service Award. In addition, he launched and co-hosted with the Mound City Bar Association an event that later became known as the annual Theodore McMillian Black History Month dinner. Meanwhile, he published and lectured on a myriad of legal issues.
A native of Bettendorf, Lenny was the son of Eloise and Leonard A. Cervantes, who both championed education and sent all seven of their children to college. Lenny graduated from St. Louis University School of Law in 1973 after earning a degree in English from St. Ambrose University, in Davenport, in 1970. Leonard was currently the longest-serving member of St. Ambrose University's board of trustees, serving since 1989. In 2005, he was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the university for his dedication to the law and public service.
Beyond the law and his family, his interests included current events, politics, history, his Mexican heritage, and sports — especially baseball and tennis. In 2002 he served as personal counsel to U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan during her race for the U.S. Senate, and he also provided fundraising help and advice to Missouri Govs. Mel Carnahan and Bob Holden. He also loved jazz and served on the board of Jazz St. Louis.
The positions he held and accolades he received, however, offer only a bare suggestion of Lenny's generosity with his time, skills and finances. When he wasn't serving his clients, he was mentoring law clerks; funding scholarships or donating the money to buy textbooks; teaching at conferences; assisting other lawyers in their cases; or providing assistance to the Hispanic Ministries of the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Most of all, he was a devoted father to his adoring daughter, Gabriela Cervantes, a student at Fordham University in New York. She survives him, as do his mother, Eloise; two sisters, Catherine (Phil) Roller of Illinois and Grace Cervantes of Iowa; and four brothers, George, Louis, Edward (Constance) and Phillip (Amy), all of Iowa except Phillip, of St. Louis. He also leaves many nephews, nieces, cousins and other family members, for whom he was both a role model and friends. Also surviving is his longtime companion and dear friend, Susan Veidt, of St. Louis.
Lenny was a gracious host and enjoyed opening his home to visiting relatives and friends. Gaby's friends made their home a favorite hub for parties and weekend gatherings, with Lenny often joining in for pizza and conversation. He took special joy in being engaged in the lives of his youngest relatives, who lovingly called him "Uncle Scary" in response to his teasing banter, jokes and stories.
Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Church of The Little Flower, 1265 Arch Terrace, at Boland, Richmond Heights, on Saturday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Davenport Memorial Park on Friday, July 13, at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at Our Lady of Lourdes in Bettendorf. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Friday, from 3 until 8 p.m.
In liew of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Legal Assistance Ministry-St. Francis Community Services, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, St. Ambrose University, Saint Louis University Law School, or Jazz St. Louis.