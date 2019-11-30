DAVENPORT -- Leora M. Walton, 88, of Davenport, left to join the Heavenly Choir on November 27, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Weerts Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at First Christian Church, 510 East 15th Street, Davenport, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the Leora Walton Scholarship fund for the ESA Foundation or The First Christian Church, Davenport. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leora was born on July 3, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Frederick and Stella (Kelso) Hoos. She was united in marriage to Robert Walton on September 28, 1949, in Kansas City, Mo. He preceded her in death on July 13, 1995.

Leora volunteered her time for Retired Teachers luncheons, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was a member of the Alpha Beta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha for 65 years and a member of First Christian Church since the age of 7, where she sang in the choir for over 50 years. Leora was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed bowling. She also loved to travel, visiting 49 of the 50 states. Her lifelong dream was to visit Paris, France, which she fulfilled in 2001.