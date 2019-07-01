April 25, 1946-June 29, 2019
ATKINS — Leroy C. Atkins, 73, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Manor Care in Davenport. A funeral service for Leroy will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Klein Cemetery Moscow, Iowa, with military rites by the Honor Guard of Muscatine Co. Inc. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held in the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Community Room. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established at the funeral home in Leroy's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Leroy Clyde Atkins was born on April 25, 1946, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Leroy and Dorothy (Becker) Atkins. Leroy was a 1965 graduate of Muscatine High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. On October 11, 1969, Leroy was united in marriage to Bonnie Boorn in Muscatine. Leroy had worked at Thatcher Plastics for 27 years and at H. J. Heniz for 14 years. He was a member of Spangler Chapel United Methodist Church, Bloomington Grange and VFW Post #1565. Leroy enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, mushroom hunting, riding the three-wheeler and watching sports.
Leroy will be deeply missed by his wife, Bonnie; children; Valerie (Rodney) Kjell of Norway, Michigan, Kellie (Jeff) Klingaman of Bettendorf and Travis Atkins of Buffalo; six grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Gina, Dominic, Alex, Abigail and Owen; sister, Anita (Larry) Weikert of Muscatine and brother-in-law, Bill King of Illinois City.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce King.