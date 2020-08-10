Leroy Stalkfleet

December 29, 1938 - August 7, 2020
MUSCATINE -- Leroy Louis Stalkfleet, 81, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at The Ivy at Davenport.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m., on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. If you would like to send a memorial or donation and see someone in need, please be kind and pay it forward. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Leroy was born on December 29, 1938, in Nichols, the son of Frank and Jessie Mills Stalkfleet. He married Carol Ann Pantel on June 26, 1960, celebrating 60 years of marriage together.
He started farming in 1974 and retired in 2010. He also retired from Hon at 55 years old. He worked construction, building, roofing, laying cement, and installing garage doors for many families.
Leroy enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing in Texas Holdem tournaments, and going to casinos with Carol. After his children graduated and moved on, he became a certified referee. He was a cub scout leader and loved coaching. He coached city league baseball, women's league softball, and he took several senior boys baseball teams to state. He coached his cub scout softball team and played and coached beer league fast pitch softball. He also loved dancing with his wife, Carol.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles Lodge, American Legion, and Isaac Walton League.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Carol of Muscatine; two children, Bret Stalkfleet and wife, Christina, of Muscatine, and Brenda Stalkfleet of Bettendorf; three grandchildren, Jared and wife, Kelly, Jessica and Nicholas; and two great grandchildren, Klaire and Karter.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 13 siblings.
