Leroy Stalkfleet

December 29, 1938 - August 7, 2020

MUSCATINE -- Leroy Louis Stalkfleet, 81, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at The Ivy at Davenport.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m., on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. If you would like to send a memorial or donation and see someone in need, please be kind and pay it forward. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Leroy was born on December 29, 1938, in Nichols, the son of Frank and Jessie Mills Stalkfleet. He married Carol Ann Pantel on June 26, 1960, celebrating 60 years of marriage together.

He started farming in 1974 and retired in 2010. He also retired from Hon at 55 years old. He worked construction, building, roofing, laying cement, and installing garage doors for many families.