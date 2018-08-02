May 28, 1955-July 31, 2018
BETTENDORF — Leslie J. Miller, 63, of Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at home surrounded by her family.
A hospitality open house to celebrate Leslie's life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Duck City Bistro, 115 E 3rd St., Davenport. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to family for an education fund to be established for her grandchildren.
The former Leslie Jean Encapera was born May 28, 1955, in Wyandotte, Michigan, the daughter of Angelo and LaVonda (Maynard) Encapera. She graduated from Sherrard High School in 1973 and attended St. Ambrose University in Davenport. She went on to work as an insurance adjuster for Modern Woodmen, and as a manager for the Iowa River Power Company in Iowa City.
She enjoyed bowling and playing softball, playing games on her tablet (most notably Candy Crush), and cards. Above all else, spending time with her family was the most important thing to Leslie, especially her beloved grandchildren.
Leslie is survived by three children, Christie (Koral) Martin of Bettendorf, Tony Encapera of Chicago, and Eric (Mariah) Miller of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two grandchildren, Karsten and Rilee Martin; her father, Angelo Encapera of Lakeland, Florida; siblings, Angela (Richard) Newton of Matherville, Illinois, Michelle (Craig) Spainhower of Milan, Nicki Encapera of Rock Island, Dea (Roger) Hargrave of Milan, Michael Encapera of Anderson, Indiana, Steven (Natalie) Encapera of St. Jacob, Illinois, Danise (David) Petsel of Coralville, Iowa, and Lee (Cheree) Encapera of Wichita, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, LaVonda Encapera.
The family would like to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to Leslie. Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.