September 1, 1941-May 1, 2020

Leslie L. Schneider passed away May 1, 2020, at his home with his family around him. He was under the comforting care of Aspirus Hospice.

Les was born to Mildred (Dreyer) and Louis Schneider September 1, 1941, in Davenport, Iowa.

Les attended Wheatland Community schools and graduated from Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, with a BA in economics and business. He served in the Army with a tour in Viet Nam. Upon returning home, he took a position with JI Case and married Evelyn Graulich in 1969. His career with Case brought them from Burlington, Iowa, to Bettendorf, Iowa, to Wausau, Wis., to Fargo, N.D., and back to the Iowa Quad Cities before returning to Wausau for retirement. Throughout the years Les enjoyed participating in softball, golf and bowling.

Les is survived by his wife Evelyn, daughter Elizabeth Schneider (Dan Frederick), Grandson Reece Frederick, son David Schneider, sister Sharon (Dwaine) Albers.

A memorial service will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 30, at 4:30 p.m. There will be a time of visitation prior to the service with social distancing starting at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Committee on Relief or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.