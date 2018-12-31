November 4, 1947 – December 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — Leslie “Les” Peters, 71, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at Genesis East in Davenport.
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge Roads, Davenport. Visitation will be Wednesday before the service starting at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.
Les was born November 4, 1947, in Davenport, Iowa to Lester & Arla Mae Peters. He married Mary Elmergreen and they had their son, Jeffrey. She passed away in 1985.
Les married Mary Risley on June 13, 1987, in Davenport, Iowa. For 17 years, he worked in distribution and sales for Valley Beverage. He and Mary then started their own business, M & L Painting, retiring after 20 years. Not suited for complete retirement, Les went back to work and was currently employed with Rochester Armored Car Security Service.
Les was an avid camper (and buyer of campers), a card player, a NASCAR fan, and most importantly, he enjoyed having good times with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary; three children, Jeffrey (Aimee) Peters of Bettendorf, Iowa, stepson, Scott Risley, of St. Charles, Ill., and stepdaughter, Stacy Merrill, of Davenport, Iowa; sister, Sue (Ray) Wetzel, and mother, Arla, all of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; and nine grandchildren.
Les was preceded in death by his father and his fur baby, Junior. He will be greatly missed by his wife, family, and his beloved pup, Sammy.
