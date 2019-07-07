July 4, 1941-July 1, 2019
MOLINE - Lieutenant Colonel Gerald Joseph “Joe” McCarthy (Retired), 77, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, after fighting a courageous thirty-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Visitation will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st Street A, Moline, Ill., on Monday, July 8, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral mass is scheduled on Tuesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, Ill. Inurnment will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to University of Iowa Parkinson's Research.
Joe served in the Army for 28 years and was a Vietnam War Veteran. His many commendations include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Army Commendation Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. Joe embraced Army life and the opportunities it provided. He and his family especially enjoyed his assignment in Heidelberg, Germany, from 1980-1985, where he served at the Headquarters of the United States Army in Europe and 7th Army.
Joe retired in 1988, after his last assignment at Rock Island Arsenal, USA AMCCOM, where he served as Transportation Staff Officer and Chief, Transportation Program Management Office; Deputy Director; and Acting Director. Joe then worked several years at Nomura Enterprises where he made lasting friendships. He earned a master's degree in business and was a graduate of the United States Army Command and General Staff College.
Joe was an avid golfer and long-time member of the Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club. He achieved two major golfing milestones: scoring a hole in one and playing at Old Course at Saint Andrews, Scotland. Joe was quick with a witty comment, and he always had a twinkle in his blue eyes. He was a loving and fun husband, father, and papa. Joe was described by his military compatriots as being an outstanding officer, a dependable friend, and an Irishman beyond compare. He was a true patriot and real Yankee Doodle Dandy, born on the 4th of July. He will be greatly missed.
Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Neala (Brown) McCarthy; beloved daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Karl Wertzler, and Nora and John VanSpeybroeck; adored grandchildren, Heidi and Kurtis Wertzler, and Lauren and Clare VanSpeybroeck; cherished aunt, Deloris Cox; and dear cousin, Eddie Cox.
