Lila J. Lenberg

April 21, 1940 - August 7, 2023

Lila J. Lenberg, 83, of Moline, Illinois, died Monday, August 7, 2023, at Silver Cross Health and Rehab, Rock Island, Illinois.

Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, immediately followed by a funeral luncheon at CityView Celebrations in the lower level at Trimble Pointe.

Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in Lila's memory.

The former Lila Jean Springer was born April 21, 1940, in Champaign, Illinois, the daughter of Ervin and Evelyn (Heiser) Springer. She married Franklin Charles Lenberg in 1968, in Gibson City, Illinois. He died April 5, 2021.

She was a former member of Gospel Temple, Moline, and Open Bible Church, East Moline. She enjoyed going to flea markets, cooking, and collecting antiques. She also loved country and easy listening music.

Lila is survived by her son, Todd Lenberg of Moline; siblings: Leon Springer of Fisher, Illinois, Arlene (Adrian) Biberstine of Berne, Indiana, Doris Kramer of Maquoketa, Iowa, Wesley (Linda) Springer of Gilson, Illinois, Beverly (Gary) Unruh of Lincoln, Nebraska, Barbara (Karl) Coulter of Fisher, and Edward (Wendy) Springer of Fisher; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Lenberg; a sister-in-law, Eve Springer; and a brother-in-law, Fred Kramer.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.