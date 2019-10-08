January 15, 1925-October 4, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Funeral services for Lillian A. DeSmet, 94, formerly of Rock Island, Ill., will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, Ill. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.
Mrs. DeSmet died Friday, October 4, 2019, at Catalina Springs Memory Care, Oro Valley, Ariz.
Lillian was born January 15, 1925, in Moline, Ill., the daughter of Maurice A. and Hermien C. (Janssen) Begyn. She was a graduate of Sherrard High School Class of 1942 and St. Anthony's School of Nursing 1945. She married Elmer DeSmet September 14, 1946, in Matherville, Ill. He passed away October 12, 2011. She worked at the former St. Anthony's Hospital, Rock Island for 23 where she had been the Nursing Supervisor. Later she worked for Dr. Katrana and as a supervisor for Home Health Care in Iowa. She was a member of St. Pius X, the Pius Altar Society, and Daughters of Isabella. She was also a member of Trinity Alumni and the Nurses Corp. She enjoyed reading and playing cards.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane DeSmet, Arizona, grandchildren, Keri Andino, Kelly (Valarie) DeSmet, Drew DeSmet, and Shawndar Johal; great- grandchildren, Gabriella, Julia, and Ella.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Dave, brothers, Dan, John, and Louis, and sister, Luella Taube.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. Pius X, masses, or to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com