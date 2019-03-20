February 18, 2013-February 25, 2019
MUSCATINE— Lily Rayne Wentz, 6, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Lily was born on February 18, 2013, in Muscatine, the daughter of Brian William and Amy Lynn Pace Wentz.
Lily was affectionately known as “Bug” and was lovingly known as a daddy's girl. She liked to do her numbers and ABC's, she loved singing along to the “Baby Shark” song, and really liked dinosaurs. She liked being the center of everything and being the star of their family's life.
Those left to honor her memory include her father, Brian Wentz of Muscatine; her grandparents, Jennifer Pace of Montpelier, John Pace of Davenport, and William and Marlene Wentz of Meridian, Idaho.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Amy Lynn Wentz; her sister, Andreah Schroeder; her uncle, Dustin Pace; and her grandmother, Shirley Ann Wentz.