{{featured_button_text}}
Linda A. Childe

September 3, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Linda A. Childe, 79, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society, Davenport.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport.

She is survived by her children, Alison (Steven) Brooks and Graeme (Cindra) Childe, all of Davenport; brother, Jon (Patricia) Carlson of Moscow, Iowa; cousin, Pamela (Marv) Mertens of Davenport; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.