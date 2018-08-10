November 13, 1946-August 8, 2018
SHERRARD, Ill. — Linda A. Frisch, 71, of Sherrard, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., 1301 4th St., Orion. Illinois. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with an additional visitation one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be at the Sherrard Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Rock Island County Animal Care and Control.
Linda was born on November 13, 1946, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Frank and Marie (Fleckenstein) Duda. She married Ronald E. Frisch on September 12, 1964, in Oelwein, Iowa. Linda had worked at Teske's in Moline as a dog groomer, retiring in 2008 after 18 years.
Linda attended Catholic churches over the years. She enjoyed playing golf, being around all animals, going on walks and shopping. She loved to be with her family and their time together was always full of love and laughter.
Survivors include her husband, Ron; daughter, Michelle (Todd) Lund of Osco, Illinois; son, Chad (Barbara) Frisch of Rosemount, Minnesota; grandson, Logan Lund of Matherville, Illinois; sister, Diane Avenson of Oelwein, Iowa, as well as many loved cousins, nieces and nephews, including Nicolle, Eric and Clay Avenson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
