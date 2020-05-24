January 23, 1946-May 21, 2020
FULTON -- Linda A. Higgins, age 74, of Fulton, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital.
In following Linda's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. A private family Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27th, at Immaculate Conception Church in Fulton. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Fulton. Memorials in Linda's name may be made to Immaculate Conception Church.
Linda was born in Clinton, Iowa, on January 23, 1946, the daughter of Edmund and Helen (Nelson) Krogman. She attended St. Mary's School where she was active in chorus and received awards for her artwork. While in high school, she belonged to the Clinton Nee-Hi Drum and Bugle Corps. She married Wayne Higgins on June 15, 1963, in St. Louis, Mo. Linda was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She was a homemaker and had worked for a time at Country Orchids. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and new great-granddaughter, doing word puzzles and watching TV game shows. She would make Christmas tree ornaments every year for her family. Linda was well known for the artwork and statue restoration she did for the churches in Fulton and Albany, and the public as well.
Linda is survived by her husband Wayne; 7 children, Matthew (Erin) Higgins of Lebanon, Ohio, Richard Higgins of Rock Island, Maxine (Chris) Wayne of Fulton, Rita (Chris) Gruhn of Clinton, Ann (Steve) Barr of Clinton, Andrew Higgins of Fulton and Jude Higgins of Albany; 8 grandchildren, Brianna, Ryan, Margaret, Kyle, Katherine, Jordan, Audry and Lilly; 2 great-granddaughters, Mariah and MiaBella; 3 brothers, Ronald (Beth) Krogman, Richard (Joyce) Krogman and Mark Krogman all of Clinton and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 guardian angels; a sister-in-law, Judy Krogman; a brother-in-law, Robert Higgins and brother and sister-in-law Donald and Nancy Ryder.
Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
