Linda A. Higgins

In following Linda's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. A private family Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27th, at Immaculate Conception Church in Fulton. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Fulton. Memorials in Linda's name may be made to Immaculate Conception Church.

Linda was born in Clinton, Iowa, on January 23, 1946, the daughter of Edmund and Helen (Nelson) Krogman. She attended St. Mary's School where she was active in chorus and received awards for her artwork. While in high school, she belonged to the Clinton Nee-Hi Drum and Bugle Corps. She married Wayne Higgins on June 15, 1963, in St. Louis, Mo. Linda was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She was a homemaker and had worked for a time at Country Orchids. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and new great-granddaughter, doing word puzzles and watching TV game shows. She would make Christmas tree ornaments every year for her family. Linda was well known for the artwork and statue restoration she did for the churches in Fulton and Albany, and the public as well.