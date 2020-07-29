Linda F. Sindt

A Graveside Service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Montpelier Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105). Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Linda was born August 13, 1949, to Hanford and Lois (Shelton) Dobbs in Davenport, Iowa. On August 31, 1994, she was united in marriage to Daniel Sindt at Buffalo Southern Baptist Church in Buffalo, Iowa. Linda enjoyed her career in Home Healthcare for over 10 years, most recently working with Visiting Angels. In her free time, she loved taking care of her grandchildren, serving the Lord, playing euchre, and dancing.