Linda J. Herrin

December 25, 1958 - September 15, 2023

Hi. My name is Linda J. Herrin (Weatherly). I was born the 25th day of December 1958, and I passed away peacefully at home in the loving embrace of my husband on September 15th, 2023. I had an amazing life!

Throughout my journey from childhood to adulthood, I was able to make many lasting memories that I was quick to relate to any and all that might listen. On September 1st, 1979, I married the love of my life. Together, we raised a family, started and ran a successful business, and were able to take many adventures as a family. I loved to cook, bake, and especially bring happiness to all around me.

In 2004, I was diagnosed with an unrelenting cancer and I will say, I put up a courageous fight, Cancer sucks! Though I led this fantastic life, I wasn't finished, to which I leave to my family the journey I started.

I have chosen to be cremated. Though no formal funeral services or memorials are planned, I wish for all who have known me to share a happy memory with someone they love and keep me in their hearts.

My memory is left to my family; my mother, Marge Weatherly; my husband, Dean Herrin; my son, Andrew Herrin; my daughter, Amber (Marc) Hawkes; my grandchildren: Koltyn Herrin, Allison (Brad) Warhurst, Logan Hawkes, Taryn Hawkes; and my sister, Mary (Stacy) Speas. For those left to remember me, don't be sad, for I will be with the ones who passed before me. I will be joining my father, David Weatherly; my sister, Sheila; and a very special Aunt and Uncle, Betty and Francis Gingras.

God bless all of you,

Linda