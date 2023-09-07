Linda K. Tank

February 6, 1941 - September 5, 2023

Linda K. Tank, 82, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital.

A memorial visitation to honor her memory will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Memorials in Linda's name may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Linda was born on February 6, 1941, to Lester and Pauline Lee in Burlington, Iowa. Following high school she attended Iowa State University. Linda was united in marriage to James "Jim" Tank on August 4, 1984, bringing together a blended family of five children, Amy, Becky, Tom, Beth, and Tony. She worked in the banking business for over 50 years and retired as the Executive Vice President of US Bank. Linda and Jim enjoyed traveling the world together. She was an avid Hawkeye fan and never missed watching a game with her family. Linda enjoyed spending time in her beautifully manicured yard and gardens.

Those left to honor her memory are her children: Amy (Scott) Smith, Becky (John) Lafrenz, Tom Tank, Beth (Steve Fuglestad) Tank, and Tony (Darcey) Sebolt; grandchildren: Samuel (Kylie) Smith, Luke (Mara) Smith, Alexandra (Dathan) Speer, Nicholas Lafrenz, Joseph (Abby) Lafrenz, Sara Tank, Brady Sebolt, Oliva Sebolt, and William Sebolt; great-grandsons: Weston, Holden, and Ford; and her brothers: Tom (Georgeann) Lee and Doug (Ann) Lee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents, Lester and Pauline; and her brother, Randall Lee.

