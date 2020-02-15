Linda Kniegge Dickert Walsh

She met her first husband Thomas Dickert at Iowa State and they were married in 1968. After graduation, they moved to Philadelphia for Tom to obtain his double masters and Linda taught home economics at the local high school. From there they moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1971 when Tom was recruited as a professor at the University of California at Berkeley. Linda became very active in the local community and lived initially in Berkeley and then in the Montclair district of Oakland. She joined the gourmet group at the University because of her love of cooking and entertaining. She had her first daughter Kristina Cox (Dickert) in 1974 and sought out a local mom’s group. She found a small fantastic group of moms who would become friends for life. She also began attending San Francisco State University to obtain her Masters of Arts degree in Consumer Education and finished it in 1979 after her daughter Molly Dickert was born. After the move to the Montclair Village area of Oakland Linda found support from the local babysitting co-op and made friends which became as close as family. Linda loved sewing clothes for herself and her daughters, including beautiful hand made dresses and costumes. She also loved to sew home decorations, and items for family and friends, including learning how to make quilts. Once her daughter’s started attending Thornhill Elementary school, she became very involved in the PTA, holding various positions. She also started a small business - Alice in Wholesale Land - with one of her friends and enjoyed selling name brand clothes at discounted prices to other moms. Linda was a Camp Fire girls leader for a young group of girls that were Molly’s age at Thornhill Elementary School.