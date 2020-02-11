Linda Kniegge Dickert Walsh

January 12, 1945-February 4, 2020
CONCORD, Calif. -- Linda passed away after a long battle with a rare non-smoking related lung disease.
Linda was born and raised in the Quad Cities in Iowa-lllinois to Mary and Henry Kniegge. Her mother was the youngest of 12 Cowley kids so she had a very large family of 42 cousins. Her father passed away at a young age when Linda was 8.
Linda graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1963. She went on to attend Iowa State University and received a Bachelor's of Arts in Home Economics Education in 1967. She met her first husband Thomas Dickert at Iowa State and they were married in 1968. After graduation, they moved to Philadelphia for Tom to obtain his double master's and Linda taught home economics at the local high school. From there, they moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1971 when Tom was recruited as a professor at the University of California at Berkeley. Linda became very active in the local community and lived initially in Berkeley and then in the Montclair district of Oakland. She joined the gourmet group at the University because of her love of cooking and entertaining.
She had her first daughter Kristina Cox (Dickert) in 1974 and sought out a local mom's group. She found a small fantastic group of moms who would become friends for life. She also began attending San Francisco State University to obtain her Masters of Arts degree in Consumer Education and finished it in 1979 after her daughter Molly Dickert was born. After the move to the Montclair Village area of Oakland, Linda found support from the local babysitting co-op and made friends which became as close as family. Linda loved sewing clothes for herself and her daughters, including beautiful hand made dresses and costumes. She also loved to sew home decorations, and items for family and friends, including learning how to make quilts. Once her daughter's started attending Thornhill Elementary school, she became very involved in the PTA, holding various positions.
She also started a small business - Alice in Wholesale Land - with one of her friends and enjoyed selling name brand clothes at discounted prices to other moms. Linda was a Camp Fire girls leader for a young group of girls that were Molly's age at Thornhill Elementary School.
Linda lost her husband Tom in 1988, when he was only 42 years old, and the girls were ages 13 and 9. After Tom passed, Linda began working in Consumer Affairs at various food companies with her first position at Specialty Brands. In 1991, Linda and the girls lost their home to the Oakland firestorm. She worked hard as a single working mother to rebuild their home at a high architectural level and moved back into the house in 1994.
She fell in love again and married Bill (William) Walsh in 1999. Bill had two children from a previous marriage, Laurel (Walsh) Curley and Bill (William) Chandler Walsh, and Linda embraced them and their families with open arms. Soon after remarrying, Linda landed her dream job as the Consumer Relations Manager for Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream headquartered in Oakland. Bill was a UC Berkeley alum and an avid Cal football supporter. Linda joined right in as a cheering fan especially since she already had a connection to the University. They attended games together as long as they physically could and greatly enjoyed the CAL band.
Linda loved to host gourmet dinner parties for friends and family using the new kitchen of the newly rebuilt house in Oakland. Linda also found a new love for knitting and made scarves, blankets, hats, and sweaters to donate to those in need, as well as for many family members, including making and hats for her premature granddaughter Skylar while in the NICU in 2019. In 2007 Linda and Bill moved to the Trilogy retirement community in the nearby tiny town of Rio Vista. They were able to make new friends there and found lots of new activities to keep them busy.
Linda retired from Dreyers in 2010 allowing more time for travel. They took a number of wonderful trips including a cruise in Australia, Europe, the Bahamas, and near the Panama Canal.
She became widowed for a 2nd time when Bill passed away in 2015. Her mother's death at the age of 97 proceeded Linda in 2016. Due to ongoing health issues, Linda was forced to move to Oakmont of Concord in 2016 but enjoyed her friends and activities there including being the VP on the local resident counsel. She loved spending time with all of her grandchildren and great grandchild, and welcomed going on local adventures with the family. Her grandchildren include Junior (Bennett) Gaxiola-28, Amber Curley-20, Eddie Curley-18, William Chingiz Walsh-16, Isaak Walsh-14, Zachary Cox-13, Emily Walsh-9, Tristan (Gaxiola) Gale-6, and Skylar Willcuts-10 months.
Linda dealt with and made the best of many hard situations handed to her in life, always having an inspirational positive attitude. She was a kind yet brave spirit who was accepting of all and was loved by many. She was quite articulate and put her all into everything she did, checking every last detail. She was the first one up to make breakfast for guests and took the time with great joy to make every dish gourmet and from scratch. She was a passionate loving individual and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her grandchildren, she is also survived by her daughters Kristina Cox (husband Mohammad Shelbayeh) and Molly Dickert (fiance Jason Willcuts), step children Laurel (Steve) Curley and William Chandler (Cholpon) Walsh, and brother Bruce (Katie) Kniegge.
Services to be held on Wednesday, February 12th, at 11 a.m. at Hillside Covenant Church at 2060 Magnolia Way, Walnut Creek, Calf. Catered reception lunch to follow.