Linda Kniegge Dickert Walsh

She also started a small business - Alice in Wholesale Land - with one of her friends and enjoyed selling name brand clothes at discounted prices to other moms. Linda was a Camp Fire girls leader for a young group of girls that were Molly's age at Thornhill Elementary School.

Linda lost her husband Tom in 1988, when he was only 42 years old, and the girls were ages 13 and 9. After Tom passed, Linda began working in Consumer Affairs at various food companies with her first position at Specialty Brands. In 1991, Linda and the girls lost their home to the Oakland firestorm. She worked hard as a single working mother to rebuild their home at a high architectural level and moved back into the house in 1994.

She fell in love again and married Bill (William) Walsh in 1999. Bill had two children from a previous marriage, Laurel (Walsh) Curley and Bill (William) Chandler Walsh, and Linda embraced them and their families with open arms. Soon after remarrying, Linda landed her dream job as the Consumer Relations Manager for Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream headquartered in Oakland. Bill was a UC Berkeley alum and an avid Cal football supporter. Linda joined right in as a cheering fan especially since she already had a connection to the University. They attended games together as long as they physically could and greatly enjoyed the CAL band.