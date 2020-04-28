September 29, 1948- April 27, 2020
PRINCETON, Iowa -- Linda L. Oberlander, 71, of Princeton, Iowa, passed away on April 27, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport.
A funeral service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McCausland Cemetery in McCausland, Iowa. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com.
Linda was born on September 29, 1948, in Washington, D.C., to Wesley and Dorothy (Mullanix) Long. She graduated from North Scott Hugh School in 1966. She was united in marriage to Dennis Oberlander on May 10, 1975, in Rock Island, Ill.
Linda was an avid reader. She loved gardening, her cats and dogs and doing crossword puzzles. Family was very important to her.
Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years; children, Robert (Michelle) Oberlander of Panama City, Fla., Denise (Eric) Veldman of Clinton, Iowa, and Dana Brown of Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren, Robert, Melissa, Jessica, Jason, Rachel, Jackson and Vincent.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister and one grandson, Jacob.
