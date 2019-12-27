August 16, 1948-December 19, 2019

EAST MOLINE -- Linda Lou Jordan, 71, of East Moline, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis.

A Family directed memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, 4700-53 Street Moline. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of cremains will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Linda's family in care of her spouse, Irvin Jordan.

Linda was born on August 16, 1948, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Richard Stanley and Mary Lou (Jenkins) Land. Linda married Irvin Clifford Jordan Jr, September 11, 1976, at Grace United Methodist Church, East Moline.

Linda was a member of Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, where she served alongside her husband as an Elder. She loved to spoil her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She always made sure everyone was fed, and her cookies and Christmas cookies were loved by all. She loved to shop, was a pet lover, prayer warrior, and sold Avon for 3 years. She was always outgoing and had a very loving spirit. Linda never met a stranger. She took care of the neighborhood children and had many extended Life Group Families.